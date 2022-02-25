Royal Bank of Canada Raises SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target to C$35.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SRU.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$33.39.

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$31.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.44. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$25.50 and a 12-month high of C$32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.92.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

