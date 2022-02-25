Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€310.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($352.27) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($313.64) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($318.18) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($267.05) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($301.14) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($284.09) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €255.07 ($289.85).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €176.10 ($200.11) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €183.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is €188.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion and a PE ratio of 5.26. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €159.72 ($181.50) and a 1 year high of €252.20 ($286.59).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

