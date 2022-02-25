Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,650 ($22.44) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.10% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($24.14) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,620 ($22.03) to GBX 1,710 ($23.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.80) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($19.04) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,697.86 ($23.09).

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 1,153 ($15.68) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,330.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,345.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of £2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54. Dunelm Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,153 ($15.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,599 ($21.75).

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Laura Carr sold 54,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,337 ($18.18), for a total value of £729,774.71 ($992,485.67).

About Dunelm Group (Get Rating)

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.