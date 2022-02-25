Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresnillo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fresnillo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of FNLPF stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

