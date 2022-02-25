Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.02.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $139.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

RGLD stock traded down $3.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.34. 674,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,755. Royal Gold has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $129.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 87.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,239,000 after purchasing an additional 302,936 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 11.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 4.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 25.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 154,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 31,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.