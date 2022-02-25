Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

SAFT stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.46. 118,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Safety Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $74.45 and a 1 year high of $88.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 35.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

