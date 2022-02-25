Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 13.32%.
SAFT stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.46. 118,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Safety Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $74.45 and a 1 year high of $88.28.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 35.64%.
Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
