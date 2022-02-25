salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $193.23 and last traded at $193.84, with a volume of 122059 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $195.13.

Specifically, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $452,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,562,728.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,659 shares of company stock worth $40,787,784. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.08.

The firm has a market cap of $201.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.39 and a 200-day moving average of $258.84.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

