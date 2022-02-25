Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Price Target Raised to €33.00

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from €20.00 ($22.73) to €33.00 ($37.50) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €32.00 ($36.36) to €28.50 ($32.39) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €30.70 ($34.89) to €30.10 ($34.20) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.22.

Shares of SZGPY opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.26. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $4.25.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.

