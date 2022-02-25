Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 436.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 369.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,000 shares of company stock worth $3,293,597. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.

NYSE:SLB opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average is $32.34. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $42.64. The company has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.88%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

