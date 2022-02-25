Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $13,478,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $4,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 752,471 shares of company stock valued at $66,896,376. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $82.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $61.25 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.22.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

