Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 576.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,164 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Hanesbrands worth $6,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Hanesbrands by 495.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on HBI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $15.17 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.95 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.38.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

