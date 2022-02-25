Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $7.53 Million in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 83,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,534,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XRT. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 4,866.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 77.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XRT opened at $75.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.10 and a 200 day moving average of $90.88. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $69.98 and a 12-month high of $104.31.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

