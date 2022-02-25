Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $8.40 Million in MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,016,600 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth about $8,980,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth about $8,260,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth about $778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTW opened at $5.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24. MarketWise has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $16.97.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKTW. Raymond James lowered their price target on MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketWise has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 120,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $718,198.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

