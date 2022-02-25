Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 1,600,128 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600,128 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter worth about $8,637,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter worth about $994,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 44.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 87,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 26,871 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 889.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 166,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 149,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 285.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 970,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,817,000 after acquiring an additional 719,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FHN opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.34. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.77.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on First Horizon in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

