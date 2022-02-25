Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 54,700 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 54,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after buying an additional 28,585 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,486 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total transaction of $2,084,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,109,516 shares of company stock worth $1,133,564,471. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $134.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.03 and its 200 day moving average is $143.18. The firm has a market cap of $373.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

