Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 586,566 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 66.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,684 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 586,566 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 231,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 35,016 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in TELUS by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 234,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in TELUS by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in TELUS by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TELUS by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 39,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TU opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $25.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.84%.

TU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

