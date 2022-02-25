Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $28.58, but opened at $29.80. Schweitzer-Mauduit International shares last traded at $29.15, with a volume of 221 shares traded.
The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.52 million, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average of $33.21.
Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile (NYSE:SWM)
Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.