Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $28.58, but opened at $29.80. Schweitzer-Mauduit International shares last traded at $29.15, with a volume of 221 shares traded.

The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the second quarter valued at $425,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 56.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 22.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 36,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,315,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,112,000 after purchasing an additional 61,677 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 10.9% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.52 million, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average of $33.21.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile (NYSE:SWM)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

