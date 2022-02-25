Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on SGMS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.11.
NASDAQ SGMS opened at $60.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.60. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $36.89 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.93.
About Scientific Games (Get Rating)
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
