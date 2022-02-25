Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SGMS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.11.

NASDAQ SGMS opened at $60.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.60. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $36.89 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Scientific Games by 53.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 46,405 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Scientific Games by 260.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 171,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after purchasing an additional 124,201 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Scientific Games by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,416,000 after purchasing an additional 28,545 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Scientific Games by 121.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Scientific Games during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

