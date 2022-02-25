Scotiabank Lowers CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target to C$27.00

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CIXX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Shares of CI Financial stock opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIXX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 597.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,123,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,500,000 after buying an additional 962,392 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,660,000 after buying an additional 847,191 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,301,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,391,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,699,000 after buying an additional 620,670 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,450,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

