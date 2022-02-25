Scotiabank Lowers CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target to C$27.00

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CIXX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.
Shares of CI Financial stock opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.
About CI Financial (Get Rating)
CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.
