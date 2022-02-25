Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) Receives €71.47 Consensus PT from Analysts

Scout24 AG (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “N/A” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €71.47 ($81.22).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($82.95) price target on Scout24 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($88.64) price target on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on Scout24 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €76.00 ($86.36) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of Scout24 stock traded down €0.53 ($0.60) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €49.04 ($55.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. Scout24 has a 12 month low of €46.90 ($53.30) and a 12 month high of €73.36 ($83.36). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €56.74 and a 200 day moving average of €61.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

