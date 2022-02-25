Scrypta (LYRA) Price Tops $0.0037

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Scrypta has a market capitalization of $75,438.50 and approximately $3.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Scrypta has traded 53.9% lower against the US dollar. One Scrypta coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Scrypta alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00016225 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000263 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000967 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 22,206,102 coins and its circulating supply is 20,206,102 coins. The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scrypta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scrypta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.