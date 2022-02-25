SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.13

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as high as $1.23. SeaChange International shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 3,193,762 shares.

SEAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SeaChange International in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The business had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 124.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 115,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 34.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 34,044 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 5,134.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 767,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SeaChange International in the second quarter worth about $1,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

