Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stock Position Cut by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,961 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,537,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,818,000 after purchasing an additional 104,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,515,000 after purchasing an additional 170,019 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,539,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,062,000 after purchasing an additional 86,072 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,430,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,857,000 after purchasing an additional 53,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3,160.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,228,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,524,000 after buying an additional 1,190,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $290,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $381,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBCF opened at $35.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

Several brokerages have commented on SBCF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.