SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $197,000 Position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 697,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 21,458 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the third quarter worth $279,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 10.9% in the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 96,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 13.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 37,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 20.2% in the third quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 223,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

Adams Natural Resources Fund stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $19.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

In other news, CFO Brian Stephen Hook sold 4,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $86,471.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen T. Mcgahran sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $64,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund (Get Rating)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.