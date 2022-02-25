SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kopin were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KOPN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kopin by 105.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after acquiring an additional 650,003 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kopin by 34.0% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,857 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Kopin by 318.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 169,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 129,295 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kopin by 31.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,999,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,713,000 after acquiring an additional 959,782 shares during the last quarter. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kopin news, Director Morton Collins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOPN stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.30 million, a P/E ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67. Kopin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Kopin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

