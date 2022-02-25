Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on STX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.45.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.16. 2,948,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,306,641. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.43. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $70.36 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $721,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,036,755 shares of company stock worth $219,959,796. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,901 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,041,054 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $91,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $1,429,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $44,409,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

