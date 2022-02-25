Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives $67.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.93.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEE. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.81. 23,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $41.78 and a 1 year high of $70.37.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

