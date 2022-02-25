Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

OTCMKTS:SMICY opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 0.70. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $27.54.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products.

