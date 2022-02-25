Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.71 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.12 million and the highest is $6.30 million. Sensus Healthcare reported sales of $3.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 86%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year sales of $31.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.49 million to $32.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $32.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sensus Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.69.

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 21,930 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $170,834.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Brad Cohen sold 14,889 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $107,498.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,668 shares of company stock valued at $670,220. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $1,413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 634.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 139,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $791,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

SRTS traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,603. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $176.64 million, a PE ratio of -496.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

