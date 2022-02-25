Seplat Petroleum Development (LON:SEPL) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $92.17

Shares of Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.17 ($1.25) and traded as high as GBX 94.80 ($1.29). Seplat Petroleum Development shares last traded at GBX 93.80 ($1.28), with a volume of 1,055,585 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of £547.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 89.15.
About Seplat Petroleum Development (LON:SEPL)
