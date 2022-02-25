Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.61 Per Share

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.61 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SRP stock opened at GBX 124.20 ($1.69) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 133.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 133.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25. Serco Group has a 1-year low of GBX 121.10 ($1.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 148.10 ($2.01). The stock has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.52) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.45) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Serco Group from GBX 170 ($2.31) to GBX 190 ($2.58) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.20) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 177 ($2.41).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

