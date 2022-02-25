Serco Group’s (SRP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

SRP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Serco Group from GBX 170 ($2.31) to GBX 190 ($2.58) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.20) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.45) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.52) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.45) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 177 ($2.41).

LON SRP opened at GBX 121.90 ($1.66) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 133.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 133.79. Serco Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 121.10 ($1.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 148.10 ($2.01).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a GBX 1.61 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.44%.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

