Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Trading Down 11.7%

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Rating) was down 11.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 54,805 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 76,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

The company has a market capitalization of $293.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12.

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Sernova Corp. is a clinical stage regenerative medicine company. It engages in the business of developing medical technologies for the treatment of chronic debilitating metabolic diseases such as diabetes, blood disorders including hemophilia and other diseases treated through replacement of proteins and hormones missing within the body.

