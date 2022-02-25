Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.67 EPS

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

NASDAQ:SVC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,812,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,377. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.34. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.36%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,236,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,360,000 after purchasing an additional 636,399 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $664,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 78,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

