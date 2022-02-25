SFL (NYSE:SFL) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.11

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 27398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFL. Zacks Investment Research cut SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SFL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.21 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. SFL’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is -88.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SFL by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,247,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,916,000 after buying an additional 867,792 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SFL by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,538,000 after purchasing an additional 33,131 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SFL by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,816,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 515,003 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SFL by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after purchasing an additional 151,299 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of SFL by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,456,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 421,879 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

