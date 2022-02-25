Share Buyback Program Announced by Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Board

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UAA shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

NYSE:UAA traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.10. 13,707,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,256,461. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average of $21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

