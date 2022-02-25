Sharon Mates Sells 27,847 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $1,542,445.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sharon Mates also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Sharon Mates sold 41,896 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,708,518.88.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $53.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.25. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.19.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 857,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,010,000 after purchasing an additional 32,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

