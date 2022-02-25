Sharon Mates Sells 27,847 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $1,542,445.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Sharon Mates also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 10th, Sharon Mates sold 41,896 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,708,518.88.
Shares of ITCI stock opened at $53.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.25. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.19.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 857,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,010,000 after purchasing an additional 32,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Intra-Cellular Therapies (Get Rating)
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.