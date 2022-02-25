Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 2,125 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($28.90) target price on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($29.92) price target on Shell in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,440 ($33.18) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,038 ($27.72) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,700 ($36.72) price target on Shell in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($34.00) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,447.25 ($33.28).

Get Shell alerts:

LON:SHEL opened at GBX 1,952.60 ($26.56) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £149.37 billion and a PE ratio of 10.33. Shell has a one year low of GBX 1,874.80 ($25.50) and a one year high of GBX 2,080 ($28.29).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

In other Shell news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($27.74), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($5,271,317.83).

About Shell (Get Rating)

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.