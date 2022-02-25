Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LLOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.71) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.69) to GBX 54 ($0.73) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.86) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 58.29 ($0.79).

LLOY opened at GBX 47.89 ($0.65) on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 38.04 ($0.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 56 ($0.76). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 48.13. The company has a market cap of £34.02 billion and a PE ratio of 1.95.

In other news, insider William Chalmers purchased 144,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £67,967.64 ($92,435.25).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

