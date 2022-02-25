ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) PT Lowered to $29.00

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

SSTI stock opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. ShotSpotter has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $51.50. The company has a market capitalization of $290.85 million, a P/E ratio of -226.45, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.73.

In other ShotSpotter news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,000 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $336,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,424 shares of company stock valued at $684,409. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 826,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,397,000 after acquiring an additional 39,642 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 2.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 646,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 559,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 11.1% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

