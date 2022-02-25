Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $73.54

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $73.54 and last traded at $74.38, with a volume of 192486 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.13.

SIEGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Societe Generale raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $120.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.6665 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

