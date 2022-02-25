Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $14.55, but opened at $16.13. Sierra Wireless shares last traded at $17.17, with a volume of 29,330 shares changing hands.
The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.28. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average is $16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
About Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR)
Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.
