Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $682.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.10.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.28. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.