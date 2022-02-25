Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.50

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $20.33, with a volume of 14561 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.51.
About Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
