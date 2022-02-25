Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.50

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $20.33, with a volume of 14561 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Silence Therapeutics by 135.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $21,171,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

