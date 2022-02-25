Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Down to $20.33

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.33, but opened at $19.50. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 100 shares.

SLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLN. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 135.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 3,472,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,380 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after buying an additional 105,556 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

