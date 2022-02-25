Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Down to $20.33

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.33, but opened at $19.50. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 100 shares.
SLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51.
About Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
