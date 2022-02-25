Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $225.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) to report $225.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $225.00 million and the highest is $226.00 million. Silicon Laboratories reported sales of $255.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year sales of $926.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $883.00 million to $945.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $999.00 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $208.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.15 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLAB. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.44.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total transaction of $155,768.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $155,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,986 shares of company stock valued at $501,768. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $4,198,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $6.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,296. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.81 and a 200-day moving average of $171.33. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $120.15 and a 12 month high of $211.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

