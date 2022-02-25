Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SI opened at $115.44 on Friday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a one year low of $80.78 and a one year high of $239.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 2.37.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Lempres purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.10.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

