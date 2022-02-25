Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $36.90

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.90 and last traded at $36.94, with a volume of 257 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.26.

SLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.35. The stock has a market cap of $777.54 million, a PE ratio of 78.65 and a beta of 0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $364,690.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $786,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,546. 23.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the third quarter worth about $309,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 16.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 19.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 274,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,067,000 after acquiring an additional 45,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,505,000 after buying an additional 18,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,245,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

