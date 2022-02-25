Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.
Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.15.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
