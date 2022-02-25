Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. 0.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

