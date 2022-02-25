Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,430 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $45.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.84. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 93.04 and a beta of 2.42.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SIX shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.46.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul purchased 16,312 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.35 per share, for a total transaction of $592,941.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 456,812 shares of company stock valued at $17,272,191. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

